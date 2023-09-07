More than 2,600 cities receive exceptional authorization to significantly increase their local taxes - the list is known

If they wish, these cities will be able to increase their taxes by up to 60%, following a decision by their municipal council. In which zones are they located, is yours affected?

In an unprecedented decision, some 2,600 French municipalities have been given permission to significantly increase (up to 60%) their council tax taxes. The departments most affected by this authorization include Haute-Corse (2B) with 222 towns, Savoie (73) with 127 towns and Calvados (14) with 126 towns. Other departments such as Corse-du-Sud (2A), Haute-Savoie (74) and Gard (30) also have a large number of municipalities concerned. Municipalities have until October 1 to deliberate on this increase; they can choose an increase between 0 and 60%. This should apply from January 1, 2024.

Click here to see the complete list of municipalities

By analyzing the list of cities concerned, here are the areas most impacted by this decree:

In detail, the decree in question, published on August 25, allows these municipalities, often touristy, to increase their housing tax, which now only applies to second homes, up to 60%. They are located in areas singled out for the significant presence of second homes, which represent an obstacle to the provision of year-round housing. This measure aims to put vacant housing or second homes back on the housing market. permanent habitat.

The measure extends the scope of application of the annual tax on vacant housing, a zoning which allows the housing tax to be increased on furnished housing not assigned to the main residence. It now concerns municipalities which, although they do not belong to a continuous urbanization zone of more than 50,000 inhabitants, are faced with a marked imbalance between supply and demand for housing.

Previously, only municipalities belonging to a continuous urbanization zone of more than 50,000 inhabitants were eligible for this measure. Thus, this extension will make it possible to reach a greater number of municipalities.