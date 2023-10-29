More and more drivers are wrapping their car keys in aluminum foil and they are right.

A new tip is becoming more and more popular: wrapping your keys in aluminum foil. Why is it recommended?

Drivers are always looking for new solutions to feel safe, whether on the road or when parking their vehicle, whether in their garage or outside. And car theft remains one of the biggest concerns for owners. In addition to common anti-theft devices such as alarms or automatic door closing, a new tip is becoming more and more popular: wrapping your keys in aluminum foil. And when we know how easily thieves can open a car these days, we say that those who wrap their keys in aluminum foil are right.

Technology has made huge strides recently. Cars have become more intelligent, hyper-connected and ultra-technological. Ignition with a traditional key is almost a thing of the past. Everything from starting the vehicle to adjusting the mirrors to opening the hood is done via a wireless remote control, sometimes from up to 2 meters away. Thieves have also evolved and become more crafty. Using the wireless system, they can steal cars easily, leaving owners helpless.

Protecting your car against theft may seem difficult, but thanks to this tip, no more worries. How to do ? Simply take a piece of foil and wrap your keys in it. For what ? Wrapping car keys in aluminum foil is one method of preventing theft through signal interception. Modern cars use contactless keys that emit radio frequency (RF) signals to unlock and start the car. Criminals use interception devices to capture these signals. By intercepting the signal, they can then reproduce it to unlock and start the car without having the physical key.

The aluminum foil acts like a Faraday cage, a metal shield that blocks electromagnetic waves. By wrapping the key in aluminum foil, the RF signal is significantly attenuated, making it much more difficult for a potential thief to intercept and copy the signal. Thus, this simple and inexpensive method provides additional protection against car theft.

This is why we are seeing more and more car keys wrapped in aluminum foil. This is not for aesthetic reasons or a malfunction of the wireless device, but to ensure the safety of the vehicle. Technology makes life easier, but be careful not to be naive and risk being stolen.