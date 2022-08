MHSC-ESTAC. A new match is launched between Montpellier HSC and ESTAC Troyes, this Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Stade de la Mosson. The Trojans came back to the score in the 17th minute, regaining the keys to the match (2-2). Montpellier have until the end of regulation time to win. Follow the match live.