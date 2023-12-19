Montpellier - OM: channel, time, lines... Match information from the 17th day of Ligue 1

Last match of the calendar year for both teams. Montpellier hosts OM on the 17th day of Ligue 1. Discover all the information about the match.

Montpellier regained confidence during the last day of Ligue 1 by putting an end to a dark series of six consecutive matches without victories. The Héraultais won against Metz (1-0). They could therefore achieve a second success in a row in the Championship for the first time since April. "There is a very important match on Wednesday, at home, against Marseille. Metz is behind us now. At home, we have to do the same thing. We have to move them. We have to win this match. It's like that's how we're going to get by," declared Montpellier captain Teiji Savanier.

Opposite, OM finished the year 2023 well and has just had a fourth success in a row in Ligue 1 by winning at home against bottom-placed Clermont (2-1). This new victory allowed Gennaro Gattuso's men to completely regain hope by regaining the top 6.

The Montpellier - OM match will start at 9 p.m. this Wednesday, December 20. It will take place at the Mosson and Mondial 98 stadium.

PrimeVideo will broadcast the meeting between Montpellier and OM. Thomas Leonard will be the referee for this poster for the 17th day of Ligue 1.

Amazon's digital platform, PrimeVideo, will broadcast the meeting between Montpellier and OM. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to be able to watch the match.

Montpellier will be without several players for the OM reception this Wednesday. Khazri, Leroy, Sainte-Luce, Nordin and Sylla should miss this meeting. Here is the probable eleven of Héraultais: Lecomte - Sacko, Tchato, Jullien, Estève - Ferri, Chotard - Al-Tamari, Savanier, Fayad - Adams.

Opposite, Gennaro Gattuso will not be able to count on Correa and Rongier. He will be able to count on the return of Clauss from suspension while Vitinha and Aubameyang could still be associated. The probable eleven of the Phocaeans: Lopez - Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi - Clauss, Veretout, Ounahi, Harit, Lodi - Vitinha, Aubameyang.

The Phocaeans are the favorites for this clash with Montpellier according to the bookmakers. On Winamax, Marseille is at 2, the draw is at 3.55 like Montpellier. On Unibet, the Héraultais are at 3.35, the draw is at 3.65 and the Marseille victory is at 2.05.