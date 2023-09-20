Montparnasse station evacuated and closed due to an abandoned and suspicious package

Montparnasse station was evacuated of all its passengers at the beginning of the afternoon, this Thursday, September 21. The discovery of abandoned luggage required the intervention of the police.

The security system was activated and the Montparnasse station was completely evacuated. The large Parisian station was closed this Thursday, September 21, at the beginning of the afternoon, and emptied of all its travelers. A forgotten piece of luggage is believed to be the cause of the disturbances and an intervention by the police took place.

All travelers waiting for or leaving a train were rushed outside the station. According to Le Parisien, the incident only lasted a few minutes and was closed.

Since the attacks of 2015 and the implementation of the Vigipirate plan, for each abandoned and suspicious package, that is to say more than one centimeter thick and not revealing what is inside, a security system is in place. It induces the evacuation of the area, or even of an entire hall or the station until the end of the intervention of the police, whether it is a member of the dog brigade or a demining team.