Mondial de l'Auto 2022: dates and prices, what's new?

AUTO WORLD. Canceled in 2020, the Mondial de l'Auto is back this year in Paris, in a reduced format. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Paris Motor Show.

The Mondial de l'Auto will be making a comeback this year in Paris. Two years after an edition canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the motor show is making its comeback, in a format significantly different from the great masses of the past. For several years, the show has struggled to attract manufacturers who prefer to organize their own, less expensive launch event. For French manufacturers, the Mondial de l'Auto remains an unmissable event, especially after two years away from the public. The 2022 vintage will therefore be an opportunity to discover the very latest auto novelties and to turn the page on the supply and stock difficulties which have complicated the annual balance sheets of manufacturers and dealerships. However, the 2022 Paris Motor Show will only take place over a one-week period, from October 16 to 23. Find all the practical information below.

The 2022 Paris Motor Show will open its doors to the general public on October 18, 2022 after a day on October 17 reserved for the press and professionals. The fair will last until Sunday 23 October.

If it will be possible to buy tickets on site, an online ticket office is already open on the official website of the Paris Motor Show 2022. Two types of tickets are available for sale to the general public:

It all depends on the ticket selected. The session ticket including an entry time to be respected is from 16 euros when the day ticket with free entry is from 30 euros.

Still a little patience ! The list of manufacturers present has yet to be fully formalized. However, we know that French manufacturers will be present in large numbers and we can imagine Renault creating a surprise with several new features. Will the electric Renault 4, with its neo-retro look, be there? Highly possible. The Renault Austral SUV, replacing the Kadjar, will be there for its first presentation to the general public. We are also expecting new things from Alpine (an even sportier A110?). At Peugeot, the new 408 will no doubt be featured prominently on the manufacturer's stand as the electric version of the 308.

The complete list of exhibitors is not yet officially available. On the official website of the Mondial de l'Auto 2022, however, there is a first list: