Monaco - PSV: time, TV channel, predictions... Match info

FOOT MONACO - PSV. This Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the club from the Principality faces the Dutch in the first leg of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League.

It's time to put on the cleats for AS Monaco. The Red and Whites are already playing part of their season, this Tuesday, August 2, against PSV, to validate their ticket for the prestigious Champions League. At the Louis II stadium, Philippe Clement's men must do their part in this first leg match of the 3rd preliminary round of the queen of European competitions: "Elimination against Chakhtior Donetsk (UKR) last season (0-1, 2- 2, in the C1 play-off) will necessarily serve us, admits defender Axel Disasi. We know what we missed last season. Afterwards, we must not get stuck on that. PSV is a completely different opponent. than Chakhtior. This year, we arrive with a certain experience on which we will have to rely to pass this round.

Opposite, the Dutch present themselves with a brand new coach... Ruud Van Nistelrooy! For his first game in charge of PSV, the famous ex-Manchester United striker overthrew Ajax (3-5) in the Super Cup. In a press conference, the manager of Monaco, Philippe Clement, spoke about his colleague: "I know the great player he was. He was an attacker, who is living his first months as number 1 coach. His team has a structure that is clear: attacking to win games. Its best strength is transition and playing on the ground."

For this first leg of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League, the meeting between Monaco and PSV is played on the lawn of the Louis II stadium. Kick off will be at 8:00 p.m.

This year, to follow the Champions League, you will need to have a Canal subscription. The duel between Monaco and PSV will be available on the Canal channel.

To follow Monaco - PSV in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. It will be necessary to subscribe to a 100% digital subscription to Canal via MyCanal. Thereafter, you must connect to Canal to follow Monaco - PSV. There is no free access.