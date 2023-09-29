Monaco - OM: Gattuso's premiere, time, TV channel, match information

Outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, Olympique de Marseille is looking for a rebound in Monaco, for the debut of Gennaro Gattuso on the bench. Follow the match live, from 9 p.m., on the Linternaute.com website.

The daily life of Marseille does not tolerate any downtime. Two days after the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as coach, Olympique de Marseille must already refocus on the field where a short but difficult trip to Monaco awaits. An opportunity for the players to present a new face and erase the painful memory of last Sunday.

If he took the time to watch last week's shock in Paris, the Italian technician knows that he has a lot of work ahead of him to put a squad back on its feet in search of balance and an identity. At the Parc des Princes, the Marseillais had hinted that they had a plan, a plan which was shattered after just 8 minutes. The match then turned into a survival operation in the face of the incessant Parisian waves. A brutal difference in level which brought OM back to its reality and its current flaws. “We know that we were not good against PSG, the rest is in the past. We really want to play,” Leonardo Balerdi said at a press conference.

A desire to play shared by Gattuso who has already put his stamp on the first Marseille training sessions. There were reports of intensity, a concern for cohesion and the desire to have the ball, unlike the last matches. For his first on a bench in France, the former glory of AC Milan intends to organize his team in 4-3-3 and could count on the reinforcement of Sarr in attack. Affected in the hamstring during the last international window, the Senegalese could be fit and bring his dynamism, like Correa, to an offensive sector that is too timid where Aubameyang is struggling to let go in Ligue 1. "The last few days have gone very well "The arrival of Gattuso gave us a new lease of life and more confidence," said Balerdi, expected to start on the bench.

For its part, AS Monaco is experiencing less torment but also finds itself in the situation of having to react, a week after falling against Nice in added time. A first setback this season which owes a lot to Balogun's two penalties, repelled by the Nice goalkeeper. Consequence or not, the Englishman should not start against OM, in favor of Wissam Ben Yedder.

For this Mediterranean clash, Adi Hütter will have to deal with the suspension of his playing master Golovine and the serious injury of Caio Henrique. Victim of an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, the Brazilian full-back will be away from the field for many months. An opportunity for Jakobs to show himself. The Austrian technician did not hesitate for a second to designate the Cologne native to take over in the left lane.

In addition to these two notable absences, AS Monaco also fears having to do without Minamino. Affected by the abductors in training, the Japanese was spared at the end of the week and could be replaced in the starting lineup by Diatta.

So many unfavorable elements but which Hütter does not want to hear about. “We will have to be much better than in the last two matches. After this defeat against Nice, we have the opportunity to show our ability to react,” he maintained.

Whether on the Monegasque or Marseille side, no excuses will be accepted in a match whose outcome could decide contrary trajectories. Downtime will wait.

The 7th day of Ligue 1 between AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille will take place from 9 p.m., at the Louis-II stadium, in the Principality.

The 6th day of Ligue 1 between AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille will be broadcast live and exclusively on Canal Sport 360.

The meeting between Adi Hütter's AS Monaco and Gennaro Gattuso's Olympique de Marseille will be available in streaming on the My Canal platform.

AS Monaco: Köhn - Singo, Zakaria, Magassa - Vanderson, Fofana, Camara, Jakobs - Diatta, Akliouche - Ben Yedder (capt.).

Olympique de Marseille: Pau Lopez - Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Lodi - Rongier (cap.), Veretout, Ounahi - Harit, Vitinha, Correa.