Monaco - Lyon: schedule, probable line-ups... Match info

MONACO-LYON. Find out all the information about this shock of the seventh day of Ligue 1 between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais which is played this Sunday, September 11 at 8:45 p.m.

AS Monaco welcomes OL this Sunday with renewed confidence. Philippe Clement's men have just had two consecutive successes. The first of the two was acquired last week against their best enemy, OGC Nice (1-0). They confirmed by winning on the lawn of Red Star Belgrade this week in the Europa League (1-0). And Philippe Clement spoke of this midweek meeting without complaining about the sequence of the two matches: "Even if we have less recovery time than Lyon, we are ready."

Opposite, Peter Bosz's OL conceded their first defeat of the season this Wednesday on the lawn of Lorient during the late match of the second day (3-1). A setback marred by several defensive errors and which could force the Gones coach to rethink his collective. The Dutch coach spoke about his squad at a press conference: "If you're a professional, it must come from yourself, to want to win, to be 100%. But it's also true that most of the group is young so, from time to time, they need to be pricked."

The Monaco - Lyon match will start at 8:45 p.m. It will take place in the Louis II stadium, the ASM enclosure.

The Prime Video channel will broadcast this Monaco - Lyon. The meeting will be refereed by the experienced Clément Turpin.

The only streaming available for this Monaco - Lyon is Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video. You must have the Pass Ligue 1 subscription to be able to watch the match.

Philippe Clement will certainly be deprived of two attackers for the reception of Lyon. Indeed, Kevin Volland is injured while Myron Boadu is uncertain. Here is ASM's likely starting XI: Nübel - Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Badiashile - Golovine, Caio Henrique, Fofana, Camara - Ben Yedder, Diatta

As for OL, only Jérôme Boateng is missing. Here is Les Gones' probable starting XI for this Monaco-Lyon: Lopes - Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico - Tolisso, Lepenant, Caqueret - Tetê, Lacazette, Toko Ekambi

The bookmakers announce a very tight game between Monaco and Lyon. On Winamax, the victory of the Monegasques is at 2.65, the draw at 3.60 and the Lyon victory at 2.60. On Parionssport, Monaco is at 2.60, the draw at 3.55 and the Lyon victory at 2.75.