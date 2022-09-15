Miss Réunion 2022: who is Marion Marimoutou?

MISS REUNION. Marion Marimoutou was elected Miss Reunion on August 27, 2022 in Saint-Denis. Discover the portrait of this beauty queen.

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.] Among the candidates for the Miss France 2023 competition, there is Marion Marimoutou. The young 18-year-old woman was elected Miss Reunion on August 27, in Saint-Denis. Before starting her new life as a Miss, the beauty queen wanted to study social sciences at university. She wants to become a professor of economics and social sciences. Due to the busy schedule of contestants in the national beauty pageant, she had to postpone her enrollment in college for a year.

Marion Marimoutou succeeds Dana Virin, who ranked 6th runner-up in the last Miss France election. Miss Reunion intends to bring back the Miss France crown, since the island has not been crowned since the victory of Valérie Bègue in 2008. We will know whether Marion Marimoutou will have won or not her bet during the next election, which will take place in December 2022.

Before selecting who is Miss Reunion, four elections are held on the island to elect Miss North Reunion, South Reunion, Miss East Reunion and finally Miss West Reunion. It is only then that a regional election is held each year whose victorious candidate is then sent to the Miss France competition to try to win the crown. Two candidates from Reunion have been crowned in the past: Monique Uldaric in 1976 and Valérie Bègue in 2008. In addition, Kelly Hoarau replaced Miss France in 1978.