Miss Rhône-Alpes 2022: portrait of Esther Coutin

MISS RHONE ALPS. The Rhône-Alpes region has chosen its representative for the Miss France 2023 election. Find out who Esther Coutin is, Miss Rhône-Alpes 2022.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.] It was in Aix-les-Bains on September 18, 2022 that the election of Miss Rhône-Alpes 2022 was held to determine Charlotte Faure's replacement. Nineteen candidates crowded onto the stage in the hope of obtaining the crown, but at the end of election night it was young Esther Coutin who obtained the Miss Rhône-Alpes scarf and her ticket for the national Miss France 2023 which, this year, is held in the sale M.A.CH 36 of Déols - a town north of Châteauroux.

Aged 24, Esther Coutin holds a doctorate in chartered accountancy. She also wants to become a chartered accountant at the auditor. The young woman also hopes to win the crown of Miss France because she wants to wear it "at the top of Mont Blanc". Note that this was not the first time that the young woman appeared in the Miss Rhône-Alpes contest since she had already tried her luck in 2017 and 2018 in vain.

Each year, the Rhône Alpes region presents its candidate for the Miss France beauty contest. To do this, many elections are organized in the region before the verdict is given: in Ardèche, Drôme, Isère, Loire, Ain, Savoie and Rhône. In the past, seven Miss Rhône-Alpes have been elected Miss France, of which Sylvie Tellier, elected in 2002, is the latest. Sylvie Tellier is now at the head of the Miss France company.