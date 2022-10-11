Miss Poitou-Charentes 2022: portrait de Marine Paulais

MISS POITOU-CHARENTES. Marine Paulais is one of the candidates for the Miss France 2023 election, as a representative of Poitou-Charentes.

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 4:11 p.m.] Miss Poitou-Charentes is now known. The candidate for the Miss France 2023 election was chosen during the regional election organized on September 30, 2022, at the Futuroscope in Poitiers. Marine Paulais was chosen to participate in the national beauty contest, organized in Châteauroux at the end of December 2022 and broadcast live on TF1. She was competing against 16 other candidates.

Miss Poitou-Charentes 2022 is from Bellevigne. Aged 20, the young woman participated for the first time in a beauty contest. Marine Paulais is currently a student in BTS aesthetic management option, where she is following a course in the second year. In the coming weeks, she will start preparing for the beauty contest in Guadeloupe, to learn the essential rules for all Miss France candidates.

Miss Poitou-Charentes is a competition that elects a candidate for Miss France each year. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Charente, Vienne, Charente-Maritime, and Deux-Sèvres. Since its creation, two Miss Poitou-Charentes have been elected Miss France: Monique Chiron in 1959 and Véronique Fagot in 1977. Two have been replacements for Miss France: Monique Boucher in 1966 and Claudine Cassereau in 1972.