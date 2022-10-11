Miss Pays de la Loire 2022: portrait of Emma Guibert

MISS COUNTRY OF THE LOIRE. Emma Guibert will represent Pays de la Loire in the next Miss France election, scheduled for the end of December 2022. But who is this new candidate?

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 4:48 p.m.] The candidates for the Miss France 2023 election are starting to be known. Miss Pays de la Loire was also elected on September 24, during an evening which took place at the Espace Saint-Fiacre, in Châeau-Gontier-sur-Mayenne. Emma Guibert, originally from Vendée, will represent her region during the national beauty contest, which will be organized at the end of December in Châteauroux and broadcast live on TF1.

Aged 20 and originally from Poiroux, the new Miss Pays de la Loire is currently a student. Emma Guibert is indeed enrolled in a BTS tourism, in the second year. She confided in her presentation video that she loves "sports, reading, and going out with [her] friends". The one we already compare to Laury Thilleman will she be crowned with success in December? We will have to wait for the end of the preparation trip, and especially the broadcast of the Miss France election on TF1, to find out.

Miss Pays de la Loire is a beauty contest which aims to elect a candidate for the Miss France contest each year. Several young women apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Loire-Atlantique, Maine-et-Loire, Mayenne, Sarthe and Vendée. Since the creation of the national contest, 3 Miss Pays de la Loire have been elected Miss France: Jacqueline Gayraud in 1964, Linda Hardy in 1992 and Valérie Claisse in 1994.