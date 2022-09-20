Miss New Caledonia 2022: what you need to know about Océane Le Goff

MISS NEW CALEDONIA. Elected at Mont-Dore near Nouméa, Océane Le Goff is Miss New Caledonia 2022. Find out more about the young woman who is entering the Miss France competition.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 11:55 a.m.] It was on September 17, 2022 that New Caledonia gave its verdict on its representative for the Miss France 2023 election. Gathered at the Mont-Dore cultural center near Nouméa, the eight candidates for the sash of Miss New Caledonia 2022 marched in front of the public and the jury. At the end of the election night, it was the young Océane Le Goff who won the title, thus succeeding Emmy Chenin, who unfortunately did not place in the Top 15 last year. Now crowned Miss New Caledonia, Océane Le Goff is now heading to the metropolis for the preparation of the regional misses for the election of Miss France 2023 in Châteauroux.

Aged 26, Océane Le Goff is – for the moment – ​​the oldest candidate for the Miss France 2023 promotion. where, previously, the misses had to be between 18 and 24 years old. Miss New Caledonia 2022 followed a bachelor's degree in management and commerce from which she graduated in 2018. She currently works as a customer advisor in a bank and has also started a childcare business in New Caledonia. Herself suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome, Océane Le Goff wants to move the lines by defending this cause during the election of Miss France 2023.

The Miss New Caledonia competition selects a candidate each year to represent the archipelago in the Miss France election. Only one Miss New Caledonia has obtained the title of Miss France since the creation of the contest: it was Pascale Taurua who had obtained the title in 1978 but had preferred to give it up to return to New Caledonia.