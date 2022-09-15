Miss Midi-Pyrénées 2022: portrait of Florence Demortier

MISS MIDI-PYRENEES. Florence Demortier is the representative of the Midi-Pyrénées region for the next Miss France election. Who is she ?

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 4:06 p.m.] The former Midi-Pyrénées region has chosen its representative for the Miss France 2023 election, scheduled for next December in Châteauroux. Florence Mortier was elected Miss Midi-Pyrénées on September 3, during a regional beauty contest organized in Villemur-sur-Tarn. The 22-year-old is from Portet-sur-Garonne. Professionally, she has just obtained her degree in physiotherapy. At the same time, she was also a model.

Registered by her relatives in the local elections, Florence Demortier intends to win the Miss France crown at the end of the year and to be crowned beauty queen 2023. Because it has been 13 years since any Miss Midi-Pyrénées won the contest , since Chloé Mortaud's victory in 2009. Last year, the representative of the former region, Hannah Friconnet, failed to qualify among the 15 finalists.

Miss Midi-Pyrénées is a competition that elects a candidate for Miss France each year. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Gers, Lot, Hautes-Pyrénées and Aveyron. Since its creation, three Miss Midi-Pyrénées have been elected Miss France: Germaine Laborde in 1929, Jeanne Juilia in 1931 and Chloé Mortaud in 2009.