Miss Martinique 2022: discover Axelle René, candidate for Miss France

MISS MARTINIQUE. She will have a lot to do to go as far as the previous Miss Martinique, here is Axelle René, Miss Martinique 2022 for Miss France 2023.

[Updated on October 11, 2022 at 4:27 p.m.] It was on September 24 that the election of Miss Martinique 2022 was held before the national Miss France 2023 contest. The election evening took place in Fort de France and opposed candidates dreaming of knowing the coronation and treading the stage of Châteauroux, the city chosen to host the Miss France 2023 competition. Having passed the crown of Miss France last year, Martinique hopes for nothing less than a coronation next December. And so it was the young Axelle René who was chosen to represent Martinique in the competition.

Aged 21, Axelle René is a Master 1 student in geosciences and planetology. "During my three years of license, I had the opportunity to visit the country, to open myself to all these landscapes. I would like all French people to take the time to admire around them and to savor the lucky we have to live in such a beautiful country" explained the young woman from Robert during her election. After the Miss France parenthesis, Axelle René wishes to "become an actor of development" in geology skills in Martinique, in particular to study the island's volcano and the petrification savannah which is located in the south of the island.

Miss Martinique is a beauty pageant which aims to elect a candidate for the Miss France pageant each year. Several young women apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of their island. Since the creation of the national pageant, no Miss Martinique has been elected Miss France.