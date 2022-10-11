Miss Lorraine 2022: who is Sarah Aoutar? His portrait

MISS LORRAINE. The people of Lorraine voted for their representative in the Miss France 2023 competition. Discover our portrait of Sarah Aoutar, Miss Lorraine 2022.

[Updated Oct 11, 2022 3:20 PM] Will she do as well if not better than Marine Sauvage last year? We wish him! On October 8, 2022, it was at the Arsenal in Toul that the election of Miss Lorraine 2022 took place in anticipation of the national Miss France 2023 competition. 16 candidates presented themselves on stage but the favors of the jury and the public are alleys in the direction of the young Sarah Aoutar. She was dressed the same evening with the scarf and the crown of Miss Lorraine 2022 and now represents the hopes of the region in the Miss France competition.

Originally from Thionville, Sarah Aoutar is 25 years old. Marine Sauvage's replacement works in Luxembourg in investment funds after obtaining a Master 2 in Finance. This election is a real surprise for the young woman who did not expect "this result, because there was a great promotion" she explained. In the columns of the Est Républicain, Sarah Aoutar says that "in life, I am passionate about fashion, I practice fitness and I really like going out with my friends on a daily basis".

Miss Lorraine is a beauty contest that designates a candidate for the Miss France election each year. Several young women are presenting themselves to become the ambassador of the Vosges, Moselle, Meurthe-et-Moselle and Meuse. Since the creation of the beauty contest, three Miss Lorraine have been crowned Miss France: Isabelle Krumacker in 1973, Sophie Perin in 1975 and Sophie Thalmann in 1998.