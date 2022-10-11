Miss Limousin 2022: everything you need to know about Salomé Maud

Miss Limousin. This year, Limousin has chosen to send Salomé Maud to the Miss France 2023 competition. She represents the region as Miss Limousin 2022.

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 3:34 p.m.] It was on Saturday October 1, 2022 that the public and the jury gathered in Brive-la-Gaillarde delivered their verdict on the future representative of Limousin in the Miss France 2023 competition. Within the group of 15 candidates who came in the hope of getting on the stage of the national competition, it was Salomé Maud who won and thus won the scarf and the crown of Miss Limousin 2022. She therefore succeeds Julie Beve, who represented the region last year but unfortunately did not make the Top 15.

Originally from Limoges in Haute-Vienne, Salomé Maud is 23 years old. She obtained a master's degree in purchasing management and currently works as a buyer. In the columns of La Montagne, the young woman explains that she is “very happy” to have been selected to participate in Miss France 2023. “We believe in it, we prepare, we give it our all, we give ourselves the means to do so. happen, we cross our fingers and then it happens! In addition, know that Salomé Maud is also a volunteer with the Order of Malta and was a young ambassador for Unicef ​​for a year between 2015 and 2016.

Miss Limousin elects a young woman each year to the Miss France beauty pageant. Several candidates present themselves annually in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Corrèze, Creuse and Haute-Vienne. Since the creation of the Miss France pageant, no Miss Limousin has yet won the crown.