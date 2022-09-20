Miss Franche-Comté 2022: who is Marion Navarro?

MISS FRANCHE-COMTE. Marion Navarro was elected Miss Franche-Comté in the regional election held on September 11, 2022 in Pontarlier.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 2:20 p.m.] Miss France 2023 is preparing behind the scenes, with the event scheduled for next December in Châteauroux. For now, the regional candidates are being elected. Franche-Comté has already chosen its representative during a local competition organized on Sunday September 11, 2022, in Pontarlier. Marion Navarro, already elected Miss Doubs, has been chosen to represent the region in the national beauty pageant at the end of the year.

Miss Franche-Comté 2022 is 19 years old. Originally from Bensançon, Marion Navarro is currently studying in Bachelor fashion business at the International School of Fashion in Paris. On the leisure side, the young woman claimed her passion for high-level classical dance. Ambitious, she is already planning to create a committed and high-end clothing brand. She has also already defended the cause close to her heart in front of the public gathered in Pontarlier: education for all. A fight that she intends to carry on the stage of Châteauroux during the next Miss France election.

Miss Franche-Comté is a beauty contest which designates a candidate for the Miss France election each year. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming ambassadors for the departments of Jura, Doubs, Haute-Saîne and the territory of Belfort. Since the creation of the Miss France contest, a Miss Franche-Comté has been elected: it is Roberte Cusay in 1927, under the title of Miss Jura. In 1980, Patricia Barzyk was also the replacement for Miss France.