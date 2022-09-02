Miss France: why is Sylvie Tellier leaving the competition?

MISS FRANCE 2023. Sylvie Tellier has announced her departure from the organization of the Miss France competition. She is replaced by Cindy Fabre, winner in 2005.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.] Sylvie Tellier will no longer participate in the organization of Miss France. This was announced by the former beauty queen on her Instagram account, confirming information from the Parisian. "It's the big leap, I decided to leave the Miss France organization, with great emotion [...] I'm leaving my baby," she said, with tears in her eyes. Present as leader of the Miss France society and candidates for the election since 2007, Sylvie Tellier had cohabited with Geneviève de Fontenay until 2010.

Sylvie Tellier announced her departure from the organization, without clearly mentioning the reasons. At the microphone of TV Mag, the former Miss France announced that she wanted to "give a new direction to [sa] career, evoking desires for entrepreneurship. "I wanted to leave my functions now, because I did not want not launch projects for next year. This will be the role of the new teams. When Geneviève de Fontenay left, I suffered that she couldn't cut the cord..." Sylvie Tellier will be replaced at the head of the Miss France organization by Cindy Fabre, winner of the beauty contest in 2005. The information was confirmed this Wednesday afternoon on the official Twitter account of the beauty contest.

The departure of Sylvie Tellier will be gradual. Until the next election, at the end of December in Châteauroux, she will retain the title of Honorary President of the organization. The Miss France society explained that this would allow the former beauty queen to "keep a special place in the history of the Miss France competition". However, it will be an honorary title, since Cindy Fabre will take over from him in September. Sylvie Tellier will however appear during the Miss France 2023 ceremony, broadcast on TF1 at the end of the year, which she will co-present alongside Jean-Pierre Foucault. She will naturally step aside at the end of the election.

The Miss France election will take place next December, at MACH 36 in Châteauroux. It is not yet possible to reserve tickets, since the exact date is not yet known. Guadeloupe will host the preparation trip this year, before the national election evening broadcast on TF1 at the end of the year. Miss France 2023 is currently in preparation with the elections of candidates for the beauty pageant.

Elected on December 11, 2022 at the Zénith de Caen, Diane Leyre became Miss France 2022 after being chosen to represent the Île de France region. In doing so, she takes over from Amandine Petit, who crowned her herself in front of her audience. Holder of a Bachelor's degree in business administration, Diane Leyre works in a property development company in Paris and owns her own fashion brand.

If Miss Île-de-France was unanimous among the members of the jury, she was not the public's favorite. As Gala explains, it was actually Miss Martinique, Floriane Bascou, who won the most votes. Miss Ile-de-France was only third in the hearts of viewers. However, the points awarded by the jury also count as half. From the first phase of votes, Miss Île-de-France had already won fifteen points. As for the Martiniquaise, she had not known as much popularity with the jury, which placed her in last position in the ranking of the last five Misses.

