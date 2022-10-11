Miss Burgundy 2022: portrait of Lara Lebretton

MISS BURGUNDY. This year, it was Lara Lebretton who won the Miss Burgundy 2022 scarf. Find out who is the candidate for the Miss France competition in this portrait.

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 3:07 p.m.] It was on the Eduen stage in Autun that 14 candidates marched on October 9, 2022 in the hope of becoming Miss Burgundy 2022 in order to participate in the election of Miss France 2023. At the end of an electoral evening held in front of a jury but also the Burgundian public, it was the young Lara Lebretton who imposed herself and obtained the scarf of Miss Burgundy 2022. She will therefore be keen to proudly represent the colors of his region in the national competition with the aim of doing better than Chloé Galissi, who did not rank in the top 15 last year.

Originally from Givry in Saône-et-Loire, Lara Lebretton is therefore Miss Burgundy 2022. Aged 22, the young woman is a nurse by trade and intends to embark on a humanitarian career as she explained during the election. Passionate about dance, which she has been practicing for 15 years in Givry, Lara Lebretton claims to flourish "in artistic creation, sewing and painting". "Eager to succeed in everything [qu'elle] undertakes", Miss Bourgogne therefore presents herself in the election of Miss France 2023 with a dream: to obtain the crown and succeed Diane Leyre!

Miss Bourgogne is a beauty pageant that annually elects a representative to the Miss France pageant. Several young women try their luck in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the departments of Saône-et-Loire, Côte-d'Or, Yonne and Nièvre. Since the creation of this committee, two Miss Bourgognes have been elected Miss France: Sonia Rolland in 2000 and Marine Lorphelin in 2013.