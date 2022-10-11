Miss Brittany 2022: who is Enora Moal? Portrait

MISS BRITTANY. Enora Moal has been elected Miss Brittany and will try to win the crown of Miss France 2023 next December. Meet the candidate.

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 5:18 p.m.] Brittany is officially in the running for the Miss France election. The regional representative was elected on September 23, during an evening which took place in Ploemeur, in Morbihan. Enora Moal has won the crown of Miss Brittany and will soon parade on the podium of Châteauroux where the Miss France election will take place at the end of December. The competition will, as every year, be broadcast live on TF1.

Miss Brittany 2022 is 20 years old and from Guivapas, a town near Brest, in Finistère. Enora Moal is currently a third year medical imaging student. At the same time, she also works as a hostess at the Stade Brestois to finance her studies. On the leisure side, she says she is passionate about fashion and sewing. Enora Moal is not at her first attempt, since she had participated in the beauty contest last year but had missed her coronation, tells us news Brest. In charge of revenge, the young woman is now a candidate for Miss France. And maybe she will be elected in a few weeks.

Miss Brittany is a beauty contest which aims to elect a candidate for the Miss France contest each year. Several young women apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Côtes-d'Armor, Morbihan, Finistère, Ille-et-Vilaine and Loire Atlantique. Since the creation of the national contest, 5 Miss Brittany have been elected Miss France: Raymonde Allain in 1928, Jacqueline Janet in 1937, Brigitte Barazer in 1960, Monique Lemaire in 1962 and Laury Thilleman in 2011.