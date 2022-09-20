Miss Auvergne 2022: who is Alissia Ladeveze, candidate for Miss France?

MISS AUVERGNE Auvergne has made its choice, it is Alissia Ladeveze who will represent her in the Miss France 2023 competition. Find out who she is in our portrait.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.] On Saturday September 17, 2022, the election of Miss Auvergne took place at the cultural center of Vals-Près-le-Puy. Among the candidates gathered in front of the public and the jury, it was Alissia Ladeveze who won the sash and the crown of Miss Auvergne 2022. She thus obtained her ticket for the national competition of Miss France 2023 where she will try to do better than Anais Werestchack who unfortunately did not make the Top 15 last year.

Aged 21, Alissia Ladeveze was born in Vichy in the Allier. She had also been elected Miss Allier in March 2022 in Moulins before running for the regional election. A graduate of ESC de Clermont-Ferrand, Alissa Ladeveze is currently studying advertising. In this sense, she is pursuing a master's degree in advertising in Lyon. The young woman completed her third year of Bachelor's degree in Poland, in Krakow to be precise. Thanks to her status as Miss, Alissa Ladeveze intends to fight against the isolation of the elderly, "a cause that touches me a lot" she explained to France 3 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

The Miss Auvergne beauty pageant seeks to send the most beautiful woman in Auvergne to the Miss France pageant. For this, an election is conducted each year in the region after qualifying competitions in Allier, Cantal, Puy-de-Dôme and Haute-Loire. To date, no Miss Auvergne has been elected Miss France. Two Miss Auvergne have reached the rank of second runner-up in 2000 and 2011. This is the best regional result to date.