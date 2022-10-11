Miss Aquitaine 2022: who is Orianne Galvez-Soto?

MISS AQUITAINE. Orianne Galvez-Soto was elected Miss Aquitaine on October 2, 2022. Discover the portrait of this beauty queen candidate for Miss France.

[Updated October 11, 2022 at 3:31 p.m.] Aquitaine has found its representative for Miss France 2023. Orianne Galvez-Soto was elected on October 2, 2022 in Bordeaux to wear the scarf of the old region during the contest of beauty, which will be held at the end of December 2022 and will be broadcast live from Châteauroux on TF1. She succeeds Ambre Andrieu, who finished sixth last year.

Miss Aquitaine 2022 is 23 years old and originally from Haiti. She grew up in the Dordogne, after being adopted at the age of 7 months. And this is not the first time that Orianne Galvez-Soto has participated in a beauty contest, since she was elected first runner-up to Miss Aquitaine two years ago, but also Miss Périgord in 2017. young woman and new candidate for Miss France describes herself on her Instagram account as a professional makeup artist, passionate about travel and a former regional judo champion. Will she succeed in seducing viewers of Miss France and becoming the seventh representative of the Aquitaine crown (and the first in more than 25 years)? Answer within a few weeks.

Miss Aquitaine is a beauty contest that elects a representative each year for the Miss France election. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Dordogne, Landes and Pyrénées-Atlantiques. Since the creation of its committee, Aquitaine has won Miss France six times, becoming the fourth region to have won the competition the most times along with Alsace and Brittany. The first Miss Aquitaine to win Miss France was Agnès Souret in 1920. She was followed by Josiane Pouy in 1952, Frédérique Leroy in 1983, Peggy Zlotkowski in 1989, Gaëlle Voiry in 1990 and Mélody Vilbert in 1995. 25 years since Miss Aquitaine did not win Miss France.