Miss Alsace 2022: portrait of Camille Sedira

MISS ALSACE. Camille Sedira was elected to represent Alsace on the occasion of the Miss France 2023 election. Studies, hobbies, discover this candidate for the beauty contest.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 2:03 p.m.] Does the next Miss France come from Alsace? The former Grand Est region has, in any case, found its candidate for the 2023 election, which will take place at the end of December in Châteauroux. Camille Sedira was chosen as Miss Alsace during the regional election held in Colmar on September 10. The new representative of Alsace in the Miss France competition is 20 years old.

Originally from Bischoffsheim, in the Bas-Rhin, Camille Sedira is currently a business school student. With France 3, the young woman lists her character traits (curiosity, naturalness, honesty) but also her main hobbies: sport (handball, athletics, basketball), cooking, hiking, culture or even music. “I like everything and I am open to many things”, she punctuates in this questionnaire from Proust. We will find out next December if her natural curiosity and her character will allow her to be elected Miss France.

Miss Alsace is a beauty contest that elects a representative each year for the Miss France election. Several young women come forward in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin. Since the creation of its committee, Alsace has won Miss France six times, becoming the fourth region to have won the competition the most times. The region's success began in 1940 with the election of Josephine Ladwig. Then Suzanne Angly was crowned Miss France 1969, then Suzanne Iskandar in 1985, Nathalie Marquay in 1987 and again Laetitia Bléger in 2004. The last Miss Alsace to win the national election was Delphine Wespiser in 2012.