Mirra Andreeva: Who is the 16-year-old Russian phenom who takes on Parry?

Teenager Mirra Andreeva continues to chart her course on which Diane Parry stands today in the second round of Roland-Garros,

Mirra Andreeva is the sensation of Russian tennis, see world. She faces today on the court Simonne-Mathieu Diane Parry and is scheduled for second rotation. It will be the first duel between the two players. The Russian will have to be wary of the Frenchwoman who was titled at the challenger in Paris on May 21, taking advantage of a forfeit in the final. The tricolor remains on 5 wins in a row and has lost only one meeting in 10 games. She also pulverized Anhelina Kalinina (6/2 6/3) in the first round.

For her part, Mirra Andreeva came out of qualifying and she still hasn't lost a single set on Parisian clay. She only conceded 20 games. Like a hurricane, the Russian player amazes on the courts and shows remarkable self-confidence. In her first round on Tuesday, May 30, for example, she crushed Alison Riske-Amritraj (6/2 6/1) in just 57 minutes. If she wins, she should even be able to join the top 100 at the end of the fortnight. The question is how far will this carelessness go?

Biography On April 29, 2023, Mirra Andreeva gave herself the gift of a third round victory in Madrid against top 20 member Magda Linette on her 16th birthday. Sixteen springs earlier, she was born in Krasnoyarsk in the Siberian region. from Russia. She would have started tennis at the age of 6. The younger Mirra later nurtured a professional career like the elder Erika. The great of the Andreeva family, who is 18 years old, is now placed in 121st place in the world. The two sisters are progressing very quickly and have been training together in Cannes since 2022.

On the circuit, Mirra Andreeva won the Orange Bowl, a junior tournament organized by the ITF (International Tennis Federation), in the under-12 category. In this category, she was successful with more than 50 victories in 2021. In 2022 she returned to the professional circuit reaching her first final in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt in February 2022. She then won her first two titles in Antalya in Turkey, then in El Espinar in Spain and Meitar in Israel.

Mirra Andreeva's 2023 year has started very well as she was a runner-up at the Junior Australian Open. In full progress, she went to seek two new trophies in Switzerland in Chiasso and Bellinzona before offering the three most beautiful victories of her career. She was screened at 15 on the WTA 1000 in Madrid. In the Spanish capital she dazzled the women's circuit by successively dominating Leylah Fernandez, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette before being stopped by Aryna Sabalenka. She had become at the end of the competition, the youngest player in history to reach the stage of the 8th finals in such a prestigious tournament.

At the time there were the Williams sisters, maybe we can say the Andreeva sisters in a few years? The two young Russians are positioned for the moment beyond the 100th place in the world but they are only 16 years old (Mirra) and 18 years old (Erika).

Mirra Andreeva is coached by Xavier Pujo, a former French professional tennis player. In Cannes, she is also closely followed by Jean-René Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel who are also former professionals.