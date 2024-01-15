Minister Oudéa-Castéra booed at Littré school, images

The Minister of National Education, who hoped to calm the controversy by going to the Parisian public school Littré, was greeted by whistles. Return to image.

The turmoil does not abate around the new Minister of National Education and Sports. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra went on Tuesday January 16 to the Littré school in Paris, an establishment that she had named in her controversial remarks last Friday. She then deplored the large number of unreplaced absences in this public school in the 6th arrondissement, where her eldest son attended school for a few months. This Tuesday, she met with teaching staff to try to calm the anger.

But it was to boos that Amélie Oudéa-Castéra walked through the school doors. A small crowd, mainly made up of representatives of the teaching unions, had formed in front of the building to welcome him. “Go to the private sector, you have nothing to do here!” a man in the crowd shouted at him.

When she left, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra assured that she had apologized to the school staff and her regrets “for having mentioned them by name”. Still amid boos and slogans, the minister did not last long. She did not respond to questions about her possible departure from the government. “I’m here to make the school succeed,” she said through her teeth, before returning to her car.