Minister of National Education: Aurore Bergé and Stanislas Guérini favorites for the post?

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal must appoint the minister who will succeed him in National Education. The names of ministers already in office are mentioned, but these hypotheses seem far from unanimous.

National Education finds itself without a minister after the appointment of Gabriel Attal to Matignon. The Prime Minister must therefore choose his successor to manage one of the most important portfolios in the government. But more than a leading ministry, it is a ministry in charge of one of the priority causes of Emmanuel Macron's five-year term which is looking for someone responsible.

Two names keep coming up in rumors of a reshuffle. Aurore Bergé, currently in charge of the Ministry of Solidarity and Families, would be considered to take over from Gabriel Attal according to rumors reported by AFP or even by TF1. This hypothesis is also circulating in the circle of education professionals on social networks. The other hypothesis which seems to have weight is that of an appointment of Stanislas Guérini, who is stationed at the Ministry of Civil Service, as reported by Politico. But neither option seems to arouse enthusiasm, both among the political class and among Internet users kept informed of the rumors.

A last minute hypothesis is raised by BFMTV for the Ministry of National Education: Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera could change portfolio. However, it seems difficult to envisage a change at the Ministry of Sports just six months before the Olympic Games. This argument was also partly used to justify the retention of Gérald Darmanin at the Interior.

If the role of Minister of National Education is prestigious, the actions of this future member of the government risk being scrutinized and perhaps blown away by the President of the Republic who has made school one of his "reserved areas ". And to this look, even this remote guidance, should be added that of the Prime Minister who declared “took with [him] to Matignon the cause of school” after having worked for five months at the Ministry of Education. It is therefore not certain that the next minister will have great freedom of movement.