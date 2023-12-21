Millions of French people will be able to buy an electric car for 40 euros per month

Among the car models offered for social leasing from January 1, 2024, this iconic car will be accessible at a great price.

An electric car today costs around 35 to 40% more (excluding bonuses) than a thermal vehicle. That's around 7,000 extra euros to pay on a city car at 15,000 euros and between 12 and 15,000 euros to add on an SUV or a nice sedan flirting with 30,000. With these prices, electric is not still within everyone's reach. At least, at first glance. By introducing social leasing for 2024, the French government wanted to make green vehicles accessible to as many people as possible. To be quick, in a household with a tax income per share of less than 15,400 euros, a worker who uses his vehicle to go to his place of work located at least 15 kilometers from his home will be able to request a " electric vehicle for 100 euros.

100 euros or less. As soon as the device was made public on December 14, car manufacturers revealed the car models and offers they were going to offer. Several brands played the game, including the French Renault, Peugeot and Citroën but also Fiat, Opel and even Jeep. The prices are already available, and it is clear that some cars will have a very low monthly rent – ​​the principle of leasing. The first prize will go to a French brand, Renault, which has decided to make one of its iconic models available from 40 euros per month.

The Twingo E-Tech, the electrified little sister of the revolutionary model from the early 1990s, is currently the car with the cheapest rental contract in the catalog of vehicles eligible for the new government system. The diamond brand even specifies that the maintenance and assistance of the small city car, the end of production of which is announced for next spring, will be included in the 40 euros. As a bonus, Renault will pay for the first six months of electric charging. The tenant will therefore only have to add the amount of their car insurance to the base price.

At that price, it's a great deal but there will be few chosen ones. The ten electric models offered through social leasing – the list is set to evolve with new vehicles such as the Citroën ë-C3 soon – will be available in just 20 to 25,000 cars in 2024. This is very little when we know that 4 5 million French people meet the allocation criteria. But this social leasing has a cost for the government, we are talking about 300 million euros for next year alone. At this price, there couldn't be something for everyone. First comers will be first served.