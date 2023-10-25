Military supervision and "responsibility" training for parents... Élisabeth Borne's responses to the riots

Four months after the riots which engulfed France following the death of young Nahel at the end of June, the Prime Minister presented, from the Sorbonne, on Thursday October 26, a series of repressive measures.

Envelope of 100 million euros, parental responsibility courses, increased fines, supervision of young delinquents by the military... Élisabeth Borne unveiled, Thursday October 26, 2023, from the large amphitheater of the Sorbonne where were gathered for the occasion many mayors, the government's response plan to the riots that took place last June and July.

First announcement from Élisabeth Borne this Thursday, the creation of an envelope of 100 million euros which, "in addition to insurance compensation", will help mayors to rebuild and repair the damage caused by the said riots. Stressing that "we must collectively do everything possible to ensure that they do not recur", the head of government then announced several measures, starting with the possibility given to mayors to allow "municipal police to carry out certain acts of federal police".

Faced with the “scourge” of drug trafficking, Élisabeth Borne also announced that “a new national fight plan” would soon be presented. The Prime Minister then expressed her wish to see “expand” the “range of sanctions” intended for young offenders.

She thus mentioned a possible change in the law to come, which would notably allow the placement of “young delinquents in educational units of the judicial protection of young people”. And Élisabeth Borne goes so far as to suggest: "In certain cases, we can consider supervision of young delinquents by soldiers, who will be able in particular to transmit values ​​of discipline and surpassing oneself."

Young people are not the only ones in the government's sights. The Prime Minister also announced that she wanted to offer "parental responsibility courses or community service sentences" to "parents who evade their educational duties", while, during the riots, young people, sometimes still minors, were the origin of the violence committed and that the resignation of certain parents in the face of the excesses of their children had several times been singled out. Parents could also soon be held “financially responsible” in the event of damage to their minor children, it has been announced.

Judging social networks to be key players in these riots, Élisabeth Borne indicated that the government wishes to establish a "digital ban" which would go up to 6 months for accounts which relay violent content or which encourage violence. Finally, Élisabeth Borne announced the deployment, by the end of 2023, of the “republican action force” in Besançon, Valence and Maubeuge. A deployment which will aim to respond to “the situation of certain neighborhoods, where all the security, social, family and educational challenges seem to add up”.

At the end of June and beginning of July 2023, France experienced urban riots that were spectacular to say the least. Originally ? The death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old teenager, died after being shot at point-blank range by a police officer on June 27 during a road check in Nanterre, a Paris suburb. The situation only finally returned to normal on July 5. But, almost everywhere in France, numerous deteriorations could be noted. In addition to the material toll, on a human level, these riots cost the lives of two people, and led to the arrest of some 3,651 people and the imposition of no less than 380 prison sentences.