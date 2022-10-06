Midnight Club: What time is Netflix's new horror series coming out?

MIDNIGHT CLUB NETFLIX. The new horror series co-produced by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) hits Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022. But what time can we watch it?

[Updated October 6, 2022 5:00 PM] Halloween is ahead on Netflix. The streaming platform puts online this Friday, October 7 Midnight Club, a new horrific mini-series by Mike Flanagan. The creator of Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Mass (with Leah Fong) this time adapts the eponymous novel by Christopher Pike, in which terminally ill young people tell ghost stories in the hospice where they end their lives... But strange things end up happening.

The 10 episodes of Midnight Mass are to be discovered this Friday from 9:01 am. In the casting, regulars of the work of Mike Flanagan will recognize several actors, in particular Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone and Samantha Sloyan already seen in Midnight Mass. Iman Benson (BlackAF) embodies the main character and gives the reply to Ruth Codd or even Aya Furukawa (The Baby-sitters). Find all the info on Midnight Club below.

Midnight Club is the new horror series from Netflix. The 10 episodes of this mini-series are available on the streaming platform from Friday, October 7, 2022. Like all the original productions on the site, however, you have to wait 9:01 a.m. before it goes online.