Midnight Club: Should You See Netflix's New Horror Series?

MIDNIGHT CLUB NETFLIX. The Midnight Club is available on Netflix. But what is the new horror series co-produced by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) worth?

[Updated October 7, 2022 at 10:31 a.m.] Would you like some horror again? A few weeks before Halloween, Netflix is ​​putting on the colors of the horror festival with its original programs. The Midnight Club is one of them. This mini-series co-produced by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, Sermons de Minuit) is available on the platform since this Friday, October 7, 2022.

In The Midnight Club, subscribers to the streaming platform will discover Brightcliff, a hospice where sick and terminally ill young people come to end their days. In the greatest of secrets, the residents meet every evening at midnight to tell each other terrifying stories. But above all, supernatural events begin to occur within the grounds of Brightcliff which risks further endangering its occupants. In the cast of The Midnight Club, regulars of the work of Mike Flanagan will recognize several actors, in particular Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone and Samantha Sloyan already seen in Midnight Mass. Iman Benson (BlackAF) embodies the main character and gives the reply to Ruth Codd or even Aya Furukawa (The Baby-sitters).

If you are familiar with the work of Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club suffers from comparison with its predecessors. Less poetic and terrifying than Hill House and Bly Manor, less cerebral than Midnight Sermons, this ten-episode miniseries is not only less scary than its big sisters, but also offers a less captivating, less upsetting, and smoother storyline than its predecessors.

If fans of Mike Flanagan may be disappointed, The Midnight Club is far from missing: horror fans will appreciate several effective screamers and jump scares, the stories intertwined in the main story follow each other attentively, while that the cast, as always, are incapable of, with a special mention to the new generation at the heart of the narrative. We simply advise you, if you are lucky enough not to have yet discovered the showrunner's previous series, to start with Midnight Club, then devour The Haunting...

Midnight Club is Netflix's new horror series, co-produced by Mike Flanagan, master of horror on the streaming platform to whom we owe the successes of The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Sermons. The 10 episodes of this mini-series have been available on the streaming platform since Friday, October 7, 2022, just a few weeks before Halloween.