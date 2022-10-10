Midnight Club: is a season 2 planned on Netflix?

MIDNIGHT CLUB NETFLIX. Will Netflix's new horror series Midnight Club get a season 2?

[Updated Oct 10, 2022 9:34 AM] Midnight Club is the first horror series of the month to be released on Netflix. Subscribers to the streaming platform have been able to discover since Friday, October 7 the daily life of residents of Brightcliff, all at the end of their lives but who come together to tell horror stories at midnight. The outcome of the last episode can also seem confusing since, for the first time in the work of Mike Flanagan (the co-producer to whom we owe The Haunting of Hill House), the end is open.

We can then wonder about the possibility of a season 2 for Midnight Club. For the moment, nothing has been announced by Netflix, which is waiting to know the audience results of the ten episodes already online to decide on the fate of the series. For his part, Mike Flanagan confirms with Inverse that the series was "created in such a way that there is a [season 2]. We have not answered all the big questions of the season. These answers exist but are meant to be explored in a future season. If there aren't any, I'll put them on Twitter." We will therefore have to be patient before unraveling all the mysteries of Brightcliff.

Synopsis - The Brightcliff hospice brings together terminally ill young people to allow them to end their days with dignity. The residents meet every evening at midnight to tell each other terrifying stories. But above all, supernatural events begin to occur within the grounds of Brightcliff which risks further endangering its occupants. Suffering from thyroid cancer, Ilonka, one of the residents, is determined to unravel the mystery of the hospice in order to heal.

If you are familiar with the work of Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club suffers from comparison with its predecessors. Less poetic and terrifying than Hill House and Bly Manor, less cerebral than Midnight Sermons, this ten-episode series is not only less scary than its big sisters, but also features a less captivating, less upsetting, and smoother storyline than its predecessors.

If fans of Mike Flanagan may be disappointed, The Midnight Club is far from missing: horror fans will appreciate several effective screamers and jump scares, the stories intertwined in the main story follow each other attentively, while that the cast, as always, are incapable of, with a special mention to the new generation at the heart of the narrative. We simply advise you, if you are lucky enough not to have yet discovered the showrunner's previous series, to start with Midnight Club, then devour The Haunting...

Midnight Club is Netflix's new horror series, co-produced by Mike Flanagan, master of horror on the streaming platform to whom we owe the successes of The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Sermons. The 10 episodes of this series have been available on the streaming platform since Friday, October 7, 2022, just a few weeks before Halloween.