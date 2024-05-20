Microsoft unveils its new AI-boosted laptops

Microsoft's new computers rely on artificial intelligence to compete with Apple's latest Macbook Air M3.

Is the future of laptops linked to artificial intelligence? In any case, this is what Microsoft is banking on for its new PCs centered around Copilot, the company's new AI solution. At the end of a major conference dedicated to future devices running Windows 11, Microsoft revealed its strategy to compete with Apple and its recent Macbook Air and Macbook Pro M3.

Microsoft has been very clear in its intentions to beat Apple in the laptop space. The firm has notably indicated that several of its future computers will be up to 58% faster than the latest Macbook Air M3. The processor equipping its laptops, the latest Snapdragon

These new computers will therefore focus on Copilot, an artificial intelligence solution directly integrated into these machines. Among the examples highlighted during the conference, Microsoft revealed the generation of images from text, the possibility of going back on your computer to find a previously performed task, but also real-time translation . Several third-party applications that work hand in hand with Microsoft will also integrate artificial intelligence such as Adobe solutions (Photoshop, Lightroom, etc.), DaVinci Studio or Capcut.

Microsoft also revealed the list of the first upcoming AI-based computers that will benefit from the Copilot solution:

Microsoft says its computers will be the fastest and most efficient Windows PCs ever created. These will be available from June at a price starting at $999 in the United States. You will have to wait a little to discover the prices in France which should be a little higher following the various taxes in progress.