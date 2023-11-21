Micromania ignites Black Friday with a crazy offer on the PS5

If you are looking for today's Black Friday offer on the Playstation side, quickly go to Micromania which offers a pack with the Standard Edition console, three games and an additional controller at an unbeatable price.

While the big promotions in the world of PlayStation were starting to dry up somewhat after a great start to Black Friday, Micromania pulled out an exceptional offer this Wednesday, November 22. The site of stores specializing in video games offers a huge pack containing the PS5 Standard Edition an additional DualSense controller (Cosmic Red) the game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 the game Assassin's Creed Mirage Edition Launch the game the game EA SPORTS FC 24 for only 649 euros! Don't look elsewhere, you certainly won't find better today. You will save a total of 175 euros, a reduction of 21%.

Take advantage of the Micromania offer with the PS5 bundle at 649 euros

A little earlier today, Micromania had re-released the console alone, still the Standard version (with disc reader), at the price of 429 euros as we could find it in many stores at the start of Black Week 2023. Since , this extraordinary offer - a reduction of 120 euros compared to the base price displayed at 549 euros - had disappeared and Micromania is the first merchant to have re-offered it since last weekend. If the stock of the little wonder from Sony alone quickly ran out, there is still time to get your hands on the pack detailed a little above, but don't wait too long because at this price it also risks leave very quickly.