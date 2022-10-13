Michel Platini: Did he receive a large amount of money from Qatar?

PLATINUM. An additional investigation broadcast on France 2 this Thursday, October 13 highlights suspicions of corruption around the awarding of the 2022 World Cup.

He is a legend of French football. Triple Ballon d'Or, former UEFA boss Michel Platini has several strings to his bow, but in recent years the Frenchman has been involved, or suspected of being involved, in several cases - judicial investigations. The attribution of the World Cup to Qatar is in particular one of which the France 2 Supplementary Investigation broadcast this Thursday, October 13 evokes it. In the extract broadcast by our colleagues, a journalist mentions possible corruption and asks if there is a link between the 2 million paid by Qatar and its vote. A question that is worth as an answer "what do I give a fuck about France 2".

According to Mediapart, following an investigation opened in France, the investigating magistrates are exploring the trail of a corrupt pact. This would have been concluded on November 23, 2010, during a lunch at the Elysee Palace organized by Nicolas Sarkozy, with Michel Platini, President of the Union of European Football Associations, the current Emir of Qatar, Tamim ben Hamad Al -Thani, as well as his prime minister. The question that emerges from this investigation is, did the former president ask Michel Platini to change his vote when the latter had supported the United States' candidacy... For the moment, no trial has took place and no conviction was pronounced so officially, Michel Platini never received money from Qatar for this award. Also as a reminder, no evidence has ever been produced to demonstrate that Qatar obtained the rights to host the 2022 World Cup unethically or through means that contravene strict FIFA bidding rules. “, defends the Qatari organizing committee of the tournament.

Before Zinédine Zidane, the France of football had Michel Platini. The same class with the ball, this art of caressing it and doing what it sees fit. The 1980s were his, when his genius was expressed with the green of Saint-Etienne, the white and black of Juventus Turin and the blue of the national team. But Platini's story began in Lorraine. Son of an Italian immigrant father, professor of mathematics and a mother, daughter of the owner of the sports café, he began his career in 1972 in Nancy, Metz not having believed in him. The seven years spent at the club will allow him to harden up and demonstrate both his qualities as a playmaker and scorer, diabolical on a free kick near the surface. Arrived in the final of the Coupe Gambardella in 1974 with his father at the head of the Nancy team and his friend Olivier Rouyer at his side, Platini offers the Lorraine club the Coupe de France 1978. His only gift before changing air and dimension by joining Saint-Etienne, rather than Nantes. His stint of three years remains contrasted but allows him to glean the national title in 1981. His destiny really changes in 1982 when he decides to leave France and sign for Juventus Turin. Platini, who came out of a dazzling World Cup until the heartbreak of Seville (elimination in the semi-final against Germany 3-3 4-5 t.a.b.), became resplendent there. Surrounded by talented players like Boniek with whom he will form an infernal duo, or Zoff, the Habs regale his partners with his inspirations as much as he martyrs the defenses. With the Bianconneri, he first reached the final of the Champions Clubs' Cup where he finally failed against Hamburg. This is only a postponement. The one whom the Italian press described as an extraterrestrial took his club to win the Cup Winners' Cup in 1984, before the following year to win the European Cup, scoring the only goal from the penalty spot. An edition that will remain as the tragedy of Heysel, a stand having collapsed causing the death of 39 supporters. King Michael, another transalpine qualifier, reigns over Italian and European football. Because at the same time, the brilliant leader leads the French team in his wake. If he failed twice in the semi-finals of the World Cup (1982 and 1986), he shone at Euro 1984. In France, he scored 9 goals in the competition (a record) including a free kick entered in the legend in the final against the unfortunate Spanish goalkeeper Arconada. Withdrawn from the field in 1987, Platini remained in football and became coach of the France team from 1988 to 1992, without notable success. After having resigned from his post following the failure at the Euro, he joined the organizing committee of the 1998 World Cup. A springboard for the future. He became special adviser to Blatter, the new president of FIFA before in 2001 becoming vice-president of the French Football Federation (FFF). Ambition and love of football pushed him to aim even higher and he was elected president of UEFA in 2007. Re-elected in 2011 and 2015, he took on the presidency of FIFA but was suspended for having received 1.83 million euros "unfairly" from Blatter. A case for which he will be cleared after numerous trials but which will have forced him to retire from football. Any legend that he is, Platini will not have been able to avoid tackles in the instances.

Michel Platini was born in Joeuf in Meurthe-et-Moselle on June 21, 1955. He is 67 years old today.

The French playmaker is the first player in history to be awarded the Ballon d'Or three years in a row between 1984 and 1986. Since then, only Lional Messi has done better (with four between 2009 and 2012).

Michel Platini has been married since December 21, 1977 to Christèle Bigoni and has two children: Laurent, born in 1979, and Marine, born in 1980.