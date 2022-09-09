Michel Cymes: He recovered from cancer, what we know

MICHEL CYMES SICK. In a book to be published soon, Michel Cymes confides that he was sick with cancer, but that he has since recovered.

[Updated September 9, 2022 at 4:19 p.m.] Michel Cymes was touched by cancer. This is what Le Parisien tells us this Friday, September 9, 2022. In his book (which has no title yet) to be published soon by Stock editions, the PAF doctor invites his readers to be screened regularly to find the traces of cancer as soon as possible in order to better manage it. In these lines, revealed by the Ile-de-France daily, he explains that he discovered that he had cancer (the nature of which is not specified) "by chance". "You will see that cancer does not only happen to others and that it is important to get screened, because we are not always lucky enough, like me, to discover it by chance".

These revelations, quite modest, therefore do not reveal what kind of cancer he suffered from. However, be aware that the editor of Michel Cymes has already confirmed that the doctor-host had healed in his battle against cancer. There is therefore no need to worry about the health of Michel Cymes.

Short biography of Michel Cymes - Born in Paris on May 14, 1957, Michel Cymes is a surgeon, specializing in ENT and television host. His humor and good humor have contributed to the success of his shows, like the "Magazine de la Santé".

Michel Cymes did his medical internship first at Paris-Descartes, then at the Hôtel-Dieu in Chartres. He is also a student at the Faculty of Medicine at Necker Hospital in Paris. His specialty is otorhinolaryngological surgery. He was then a doctor for the car rally in the Sahara. There, he made contact with journalists from Europe 1. Attracted by television, he became a medical columnist in "Télématin", from 1991 to 1994, then on Europe 1 radio, in 2005. In 1994, Michel Cymes was hired by the Fifth, now France 5, and hosts "Qui vive" and "Attention santé".

Michel Cymes' greatest achievement remains "Le Magazine de la Santé", a daily medical program broadcast on France 5, which he has hosted and co-produced with Marina Carrère d'Encausse since 1998. First under the name of "Health Journal", the show deals with different subjects, more or less serious, always in a relaxed atmosphere. The show is such a hit that they spin off it, with "Allô Docteurs" and "Enquête de santé". Very accomplices, the two presenters accustomed to laughter very quickly increase the audience with their caustic humor. The duo also developed a website in 2009, entitled "BonjourDocteur.fr", which has since closed. Michel Cymes leaves the show at the end of the 2018 season.

Michel Cymes continues to officiate on France Télévisions, hosting the medical talk show "It won't come out of here!", from October 31, 2018. He is also co-host in "Enquête de santé" and "Les extraordinary powers of the human body".

From September 20, 2012, Michel Cymes co-hosts the series of documentaries "The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body" with Adriana Karembeu. Each program focuses on a specific subject, where the two hosts meet specialists, and demonstrate through experiments what the human body is capable of. Initially, the red thread of the program was to be done only with Adriana Karembeu, and Michel Cymes was only to participate in the first broadcast, as a specialist. But as the agreement was very good between the two, it was decided that they would host the show together.

First on Europe 1 until 2008, Michel Cymes joined RTL from 2011. He hosts a morning column called "It's already better". He returned to the same radio in the summer of 2012, with the show "On refait la chose", every evening, in the company of Véronique Mounier. In 2014, he has a column every Monday in the radio program "La bandeorgine", on France Inter. In 2016, he returned to RTL to ensure the medical chronicle "It's going much better", during Yves Calvi's morning show.

Michel Cymes has published numerous books, often in collaboration. First with the "Guide France-Info" collection at Editions Ballant/ Jacob-Duvernet, where he published 17. Then the collection "Le Magazine de la santé", at Marabout editions, in collaboration with Marina Carrère d' Encausse and other specialized doctors. He also writes other books outside of these collections, such as the comic strip "La valve de trop" published by Bamboo in 2014, and the book "Hippocrate aux enfers" in 2015.

Michel Cymes has also appeared in films and on television, where he often plays a doctor. Thus, we see it in The Truth if I lie! 3 in 2011, Diagnosis in 2013, Feather

He has often sponsored associations and artistic and sporting events, such as the "20km de Paris", the 10th anniversary of "Chartres en Lumières" and the "Vendée Cancer League".

Thanks to his shows, his books, his conferences and others, Michel Cymes earns a good salary every year. Indeed, according to the magazine Capital, he would receive 290,000 euros per year. In detail: 15,000 euros for Le Magazine de la santé, 15,000 euros for The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body and 10,000 euros for Allô Docteurs. In addition, he receives royalties for his books, and he also does emergency consultations at the Georges-Pompidou Hospital, at 72 euros a morning.

He also founded the company "Pulsations SAS" with Marina Carrère d'Encausse and Christian Gerin and the company "17 June media", under the direction of Benoît Thévenet. These companies produce The Magazine of Health, The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body, Health Survey, and It Won't Get Out of Here.

In June 2001, Michel Cymes affirms: "Apart from the pill, there is no good contraception", during a program. The doctor Martin Winckler, in his work "Contraceptions", published the same year, writes: "When a journalist declares bluntly, in the middle of the year 2001, on the largest public channel "Apart from the pill, there's nothing!", he shows an extraordinary contempt for nine tenths of the methods and their users". Michel Cymes sued him for defamation but he lost his case and had to pay Martin Winckler and the publisher 2,500 euros.

In 2011, Michel Cymes provoked a controversy, for having said he was in favor of systematic screening for prostate cancer, while the High Authority for Health was positioned against it. In 2015, the doctor and animator published his book "Hippocrates in the underworld, the doctors of the death camps", at Stock. But his book creates controversy for its lack of sources and bibliographical references but also for the presence of inaccuracies.

Michel Cymes has three children: two boys born in 1997 and 1999, from a first relationship, then a third boy born in 2011, with Nathalie, with whom he married on May 23, 2015.

Michel Cymes confided that he had ADHD, that is to say a disorder of attention and high potential activity, hyperactivity in adults. He therefore cannot concentrate for long and gets bored quickly.

Between Michel Cymes and Nagui, it's a long story of friendship. But through the media, the two friends like to tease each other. They send each other spades, always with humor. For example, during Thierry Ardisson's show "Earthlings on Saturday", June 15, 2019, Nagui said about the host-doctor: "Already, he's not a host, he's a doctor. He always has need to have an assistant like Adriana Karembeu". The two accomplices often fight for the first place in the ranking of favorite animator of the French. But in 2019, they are overtaken by Stéphane Plaza. In this regard, Michel Cymes does not hesitate to tackle his friend once again, in an interview for Yahoo! : "Listen, I don't care if I'm the French's favorite host or not, what interests me is being in front of Nagui. The rest, I don't care. Nagui, I talk to him not, it inflates me". But let the fans be reassured, they actually like each other, they also sometimes share the animation of the show "Everyone plays" and also go out with friends. As they say: Who loves well, punishes well!

In an interview published on Puremédias, Michel Cymes returned to the many criticisms that were made to him after his public appearances at the start of the Covid-19 crisis. The host and doctor was particularly singled out on social networks as having minimized the extent of the health crisis of this epidemic. At Puremédias, Cymes explains that he "does not regret" having underestimated the coronavirus "because I did with the information I was given like all those who informed" about the epidemic. He concedes that he "wasn't really right, like the whole scientific world. We were reassuring because we were rather reassured by the lack of information we had. We didn't really know what was going on. in China. We were given information but we understood afterwards that it was not necessarily the right ones. The WHO also gave information which did not necessarily turn out to be very accurate because it was based on what the Chinese would tell them."

Michel Cymes therefore affirms that he only relayed the information that was communicated to him at the time. "You have to think back to what was going on at the time. I remember that all my speeches ended with 'Everything I can tell you today can be contradicted tomorrow' Nobody holds that back". The doctor returned to a word, "grippette", which he was often accused of having used to describe the coronavirus. "The only time I utter the word gripette is with Yann Barthès in Quotidien. I say 'It's not a gripette, it's a more severe flu'. attributed. I never said it was flu." According to him, it all started with a tweet from an MEP that he did not want to quote. She would not have appreciated a speech from Michel Cymes and would then have tweeted "Cymes says