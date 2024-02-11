Mice will stay away from your home if you use this natural product recommended by a pest expert

Say goodbye to mouse problems at home with a cheap, natural solution recommended by pest control experts.

Mice, these small, agile and sometimes intrusive creatures, can quickly become a problem in our homes and living spaces. Once they have taken up residence in your home, they can become a real nightmare and be difficult to dislodge. Although mice seem harmless, their presence is rather unpleasant, and these little creatures can cause property damage, possibly carry diseases and even pose a fire hazard.

This is why it is imperative to act immediately. Fortunately, effective solutions exist to deter these unwanted rodents from settling in our homes, other than swatters or rat poison. Among these, a product recommended by pest control specialists from Rentokil stands out for its effectiveness and ease of use, but also its low price.

Even if you think every opening in your home is sealed, mice know how to find their way inside, especially when threatened by winter temperatures. Pest control experts at Rentokil explain that it is possible to get rid of mice “naturally and effectively” using peppermint essential oil. Mice are known to not like the scent of peppermint, so applying a few drops of the oil to cotton balls can "keep them out." Try placing this deterrent at all suspected entry points. This might even involve placing them in the smallest of cracks.

Specialists add that steel wool is also an effective option for repelling these little creatures. Mice are unable to chew the tough material. Simply stick steel wool into the holes in your house, using a little silicone to hold it in place. It is an inexpensive product that you will find in all DIY stores.

Renkotil also shares an unusual, really cheap tip to keep mice away from your home. But be careful, this method will kill the little creatures and not keep them away. This involves using instant mashed potato flakes by putting them near places where mice pass and where they have settled. The mice will ingest the flakes. They “will neither be able to tolerate nor survive” the expanding flakes in their stomach.