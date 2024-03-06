Mexico: Protesters denounce a “state crime” and attack the presidential palace

Dozens of demonstrators broke down one of the doors of the presidential palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, before entering, some of them, into the enclosure.

In images broadcast by the Mexican television channel Mileno, we can see dozens of demonstrators gathered in Mexico City, in front of one of the doors of the presidential palace. With their faces uncovered for some, hooded for others, several of them seize a white pick-up and push it with all their force against the palace door which partly breaks under the power of the gesture. With the entrance smashed, demonstrators with masked faces entered the premises, where the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was holding a press conference at the same time. The scene occurred this Wednesday March 6 in Mexico.

The demonstrators demanded results in the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School, which occurred almost 10 years ago. On the night of September 26 to 27, 2014, the group of students went to Iguala, a neighboring town, to "commandeer" two additional buses to go to a demonstration in Mexico City and commemorate the Tlatelolco massacre in 1968. While for a long time, the official version was to say that the students were confused with rival drug traffickers and killed by the Guerreros Unidos cartel, relatives of the victims have always rejected this version, pointing to the responsibility of the police. in that case.

It appears that the students were arrested by local police and then handed over to the cartel, who allegedly killed them. In Mexico, this case has in any case become for many the symbol of impunity and the dysfunctions of justice. In August 2022, already eight years after the tragedy, the Ayotzinapa truth commission published a report in which the case was officially qualified as a “state crime”. A former attorney general and no less than 64 members of the police, military and police, were even arrested.

If the Mexican President announced this Wednesday that the demonstrators would soon be received by the Undersecretary of the Interior, Andrés Manuel López Obrador further insisted on the fact that this act would, according to him, above all be a "provocation", and this, while the campaign for the 2024 federal elections in the United Mexican States, which will notably designate the next Mexican president, is in full swing.