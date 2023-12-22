Meurthe-et-Moselle: an anti-terrorist operation “following potentially worrying elements”

Five people were arrested. They belong to the Islamist movement.

A large-scale anti-terrorist operation was launched this Friday, December 22 in Meurthe-et-Moselle, leading to the arrest of five individuals suspected of belonging to the Islamist movement. This operation, orchestrated by the intelligence services, is part of an open investigation into criminal terrorist association. According to information relayed by the national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office and confirmed by the daily L'Est Républicain, the arrests took place simultaneously in three localities: Nancy, Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy and Toul.

The authorities' intervention was based on "potentially worrying elements", indicates a source close to the matter cited by AFP. Although the specific details of these elements remain undisclosed, the operation demonstrates the responsiveness and vigilance of law enforcement in a still tense context.

Since October 13, following the assassination of Dominique Bernard, a teacher in Arras, by a radicalized former student, France has raised its level of vigilance to the highest level of the Vigipirate system. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin recently stressed the need to maintain “extreme vigilance”, particularly during the festive periods of Christmas and Epiphany, due to the persistent terrorist threat. A reminder which echoes a tense international context, notably marked by the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas.

The anti-terrorist sub-directorate of the judicial police and the General Directorate of Internal Security are now in charge of the investigation. The ongoing investigation could potentially shed more light on the intentions and possible links of the arrested individuals to broader terrorist networks. For now, authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the details of the investigation, emphasizing the importance of confidentiality in such operations.