Merry Christmas: Images and Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

Christmas offers us much more than just a day of festivities. It is a moment when magic happens, when hearts are filled with warmth and generosity. The exchange of greetings and messages to celebrate this period has deep meaning, as it unites people around essential values. Christmas is all about sharing, sending a message during this time symbolizes sharing love and kindness. It's an opportunity to connect with those we love, to express our support and affection.

These little touches convey a feeling of happiness and enthusiasm for this special time. It’s an opportunity to spread smiles and create warm memories. Christmas is full of unique and timeless traditions. Vows and messages help perpetuate these customs by transmitting wishes for peace, happiness and unity. They keep the Christmas spirit alive over time, connecting people despite distances.

Sending a beautiful message is a way to remember the importance of family and friends. It is a time to express gratitude to those in our lives, strengthening the precious bonds that bind us together.

If you want to opt for the traditional Christmas greeting card, here is a selection that can be sent to all your contacts.

Once the container has been found, the content remains to be developed. When you have the ideal card or image in your hands, it must be said, inspiration is not always there to formulate your wishes. So here is our advice, with models and texts already written, which everyone can copy, take as an example or transform to wish Merry Christmas. Here are all our examples of Christmas messages to readapt:

"Christmas is the most beautiful day to chase away worries and suffering, to give way to magic, happiness and love, to enjoy your loved ones and shower them with gifts! Wonderful end-of-year holidays to all of you, may the magic of Christmas flood your home this day.”

"For this Christmas, I wish you as much joy, happiness and love as there are stars in the sky on a summer evening, snowballs in your tree. Enjoy this magical moment of Christmas to share unforgettable moments with your loved ones. Happy Christmas!”

“Christmas is a unique day when daily worries give way to happiness, magic, sweetness, surprises and love. It’s the day when you have to share pleasant moments with your loved ones. Enjoy the people you love on this magical day. At the end of the year, I wish the most beautiful things come true for you. Merry Christmas!”

“We wish you a Merry Christmas, filled with joy and passion around the people you love. May all the ingredients of a successful Christmas be available to you: warmth, cheerfulness, sharing, laughter, songs, family spirit” .

“I show you all my affection during these Christmas holidays. May beautiful moments fill your days, delights adorn your tables and may laughter fill your hearts.”

“May this Christmas be a magical moment for you where the spirit and kindness of the people around you bring to your heart all the comfort and happiness you deserve.”

“My darling, I kiss you very tenderly and wish you a Merry Christmas. May the magic of Christmas and sharing make you feel everything I feel for you at this moment.”

"At little brother/sister's: may Santa's sack reach you with the most magical gifts for you. I regret not being able to be by your side this year, but promise it will be the last time. I think of you and wish you the happiest of Christmases!”

"Merry Christmas everyone! May the Christmas spirit shine in your homes and hearts!"

“May this Christmas day bring you all the magic and happiness it holds. I wish you the most magical of Christmases.”

"It's Christmas... Share moments of joy with your loved ones and shower those you love with love! It's the day to believe in magic and joy! Merry Christmas to all"

“May this holiday season allow you to reunite with your loved ones and discover lovely surprises.”

"For Christmas, I'm already tackling my resolutions: to wish a Merry Christmas on time to everyone who means a lot to me!"

“Enjoy your families during these warm Christmas moments. We are thinking of you and wish you a very happy holiday.”

"Here are 5 reasons why I think Santa Claus is real:1) I managed to make a snowman2) I finished two boxes of chocolate and I don't even have a little stomach ache3) I 'escaped midnight mass4) It snowed even in my garden5) I thought of wishing Merry Christmas to everyone I love"

“We have been wishing each other Merry Christmas in all the languages ​​in the world for 2022 years now. And between us, it has already been several years. But if over the years imagination and words dry up, my feelings remain the same: I wish you from the bottom of my heart a Merry Christmas!”

“This year, I asked Santa Claus for the most beautiful letter to wish you a wonderful holiday. But too busy on his tour of gifts, and a little dizzy, he didn't find the time to answer me. L "Next year, I promise, you'll have four-star wishes. For this year, I hope you'll settle for this modest "Merry Christmas" from a friend who loves you with all his heart."

"I wish you a Merry Christmas in all languages: Merry Christmas (in English), Feliz Navidad (in Spanish), Buon Natale (in Italian), Feliz Natal (in Portuguese), عيد ميلاد مجيد "Aid Milad Majid" (in Arabic), Merry Christmas "merii kurisumasu" (in Japanese), Frohliche Weihnachten (in German), Christmas tree "Shèngdàn jié kuàilè" (in Chinese) and Good Christmas (in Swedish)"

In addition to humor, it is sometimes good to put a little spirituality in your wishes, especially since the Christmas period is conducive to reflection on our lives, love, brotherhood or living together. Drawing on quotes from the most famous personalities can also help you concoct an original message. For this Christmas 2022, we can easily refer to essential classics, as well as equally powerful but more recent phrases. Selected pieces :

“The bitter and the sweet come from without, the difficult comes from within, from our own efforts”, “The value of a man lies in what he gives and not in what he is capable of receiving” or “A man who is no longer capable of wonder has practically ceased to live” (Einstein).

"We must leave the illusions of the ephemeral in order to get to the essential, renounce our insatiable pretensions, abandon lasting dissatisfaction and sadness for something that we will always miss. It will do us good to leave these things in order to find in simplicity peace, joy, the luminous meaning of life” (Pope Francis).

"You have to know what you want. When you know it, you have to have the courage to say it; when you say it, you have to have the courage to do it" (Clémenceau).

In 2022, it may also be time to get started with 2.0 cards. Several sites and applications now offer the opportunity to create customizable messages from “blank” videos; it’s often funny and very imaginative. The Portable Santa Claus site (found here) allows you, for example, to create short videos to make Santa Claus himself wish his loved ones happy holidays. Concretely, all you need to do is enter some information about the recipient of your choice, a few photos and a message is automatically generated. Santa Claus wishes Merry Christmas!, but also laughs at the good or bad actions of the recipient, pays him compliments, gives him information about the gifts received, etc. Many videos are scheduleable, depending on when they are sent. Some, the “premium” ones, require payment.

"Jingle bells", "Little boy", "Long live the wind", "The divine child is born", "The little red-nosed reindeer", "Silent night, beautiful night" or even "My beautiful tree", for to name just a few... The list of Christmas songs is long. Discover in our selection traditional Christmas songs in French and English, but also in Spanish, without forgetting more modern and contemporary Christmas carols, such as "Christmas lights" by Coldplay (2018) or "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town " by Bruce Springsteen (2007)!

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in English? Merry Christmas! What message should I write to please English-speaking loved ones? Here are some examples of texts to inspire you!

"I take this opportunity to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday and the very best that 2022 has to offer. best that the year 2022 can offer you)"

"I wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a wonderful new year, full of joy and happiness. "

"Merry Christmas! Enjoy the evening. I hope that you've been kind this year and that Santa Claus won't forget you! Santa won't forget you!).

"As the song says: "We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Good tidings to you and your kin, good tidings for Christmas and a Happy New Year. (We wish you a Merry Christmas […] and a Happy New Year! Good news for you and your loved ones, good news for Christmas and the New Year)"

"May your days be jolly… Merry Christmas! (May your days be jolly. Merry Christmas!)"

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in Spanish? “Feliz Navidad!” Here are some messages to send to your Hispanic friends to wish them happy holidays.

“Te deseo una Feliz Navidad, mucho éxito y los mejores augurios para el año 2022. (I wish you a Merry Christmas, lots of success and the best satisfaction for this year 2022)”

"Me gustaría desearte a ti y a toda tu familia una Feliz Navidad y un próspero año nuevo. (I would like to wish you and all your family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year)""Te deseo unas felices Navidades y un año 2022 cargado de salud y prosperidad. (I wish you happy holidays, good health and prosperity for this New Year 2022)"

To wish a "Merry Christmas", we often start by looking for a worthy setting for our message. A Merry Christmas in 2022, to wish or celebrate, can simply mean a beautiful Christmas image to contemplate or share. In the field, the possibilities and sources are endless, especially on the Web. There are obviously the breathtaking photos of towns and villages draped in their Christmas decorations, made of fir trees, lights and mountains of garlands. Of these Christmas markets which combine the holiday atmosphere with tradition and authenticity. Those of the landscapes, too, of rare beauty when they are covered with snow. Finally, many are sensitive to old photos of Christmas, of family meals, children's shows and other shy visits to these Santas from the ages. Here are some selections that will allow you to discover our most beautiful Christmas images.