Merry Christmas: 50 messages and many sublime images for your wishes

Merry Christmas 2023! It's time to send a little message and a pretty digital card. Here are inspiring texts and perfect images!

Christmas offers us much more than just a day of festivities. It is a moment when magic happens, when hearts are filled with warmth and generosity. The exchange of greetings and messages to celebrate this period has deep meaning, as it unites people around essential values. Christmas is all about sharing, sending a message during this time symbolizes sharing love and kindness. It's an opportunity to connect with those we love, to express our support and affection.

These little touches convey a feeling of happiness and enthusiasm for this special time. It’s an opportunity to spread smiles and create warm memories. Christmas is full of unique and timeless traditions. Vows and messages help perpetuate these customs by transmitting wishes for peace, happiness and unity. They keep the Christmas spirit alive over time, connecting people despite distances.

Sending a beautiful message is a way to remember the importance of family and friends. It is a time to express gratitude to those in our lives, strengthening the precious bonds that bind us together.

"Here are 5 reasons why I think Santa Claus is real:1) I managed to make a snowman2) I finished two boxes of chocolate and I don't even have a little stomach ache3) I 'escaped midnight mass4) It snowed even in my garden5) I thought of wishing Merry Christmas to everyone I love"

“We have been wishing each other Merry Christmas in every language in the world for 2023 years now. And between us, it has already been several years. But if over the years imagination and words dry up, my feelings remain the same: I wish you from the bottom of my heart a Merry Christmas!”

“This year, I asked Santa Claus for the most beautiful letter to wish you a wonderful holiday. But too busy on his tour of gifts, and a little dazed, he didn't find the time to answer me. L "Next year, I promise, you'll have four-star wishes. For this year, I hope you'll settle for this modest "Merry Christmas" from a friend who loves you with all his heart."

"I wish you a Merry Christmas in all languages: Merry Christmas (in English), Feliz Navidad (in Spanish), Buon Natale (in Italian), Feliz Natal (in Portuguese), عيد ميلاد مجيد "Aid Milad Majid" (in Arabic), Merry Christmas "merii kurisumasu" (in Japanese), Frohliche Weihnachten (in German), Christmas tree "Shèngdàn jié kuàilè" (in Chinese) and Good Christmas (in Swedish)"

In addition to humor, it is sometimes good to put a little spirituality in your wishes, especially since the Christmas period is conducive to reflection on our lives, love, fraternity or living together. Drawing on quotes from the most famous personalities can also help you concoct an original message. For this Christmas 2023, we can easily refer to essential classics, as well as equally powerful but more recent phrases. Selected pieces :

“The bitter and the sweet come from without, the difficult comes from within, from our own efforts”, “The value of a man lies in what he gives and not in what he is capable of receiving” or “A man who is no longer capable of wonder has practically ceased to live” (Einstein).

"We must leave the illusions of the ephemeral in order to get to the essential, renounce our insatiable pretensions, abandon lasting dissatisfaction and sadness for something that we will always miss. It will do us good to leave these things to find in simplicity peace, joy, the luminous meaning of life” (Pope Francis).

"You have to know what you want. When you know it, you have to have the courage to say it; when you say it, you have to have the courage to do it" (Clémenceau).

"Jingle bells", "Little boy", "Long live the wind", "The divine child is born", "The little red-nosed reindeer", "Silent night, beautiful night" or even "My beautiful tree", for to name just a few... The list of Christmas songs is long. Discover in our selection traditional Christmas songs in French and English, but also in Spanish, without forgetting more modern and contemporary Christmas carols, such as "Christmas lights" by Coldplay (2018) or "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town " by Bruce Springsteen (2007)!

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in English? Merry Christmas! What message should I write to please English-speaking loved ones? Here are some examples of texts to inspire you!

"I take this opportunity to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday and the very best that 2023 has to offer. best that the year 2023 can offer you)"

"I wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a wonderful new year, full of joy and happiness. "

"Merry Christmas! Enjoy the evening. I hope that you've been kind this year and that Santa Claus won't forget you! Santa won't forget you!).

"As the song says: "We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas, We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Good tidings to you and your kin, good tidings for Christmas and a Happy New Year. (We wish you a Merry Christmas […] and a Happy New Year! Good news for you and your loved ones, good news for Christmas and the New Year)"

"May your days be jolly… Merry Christmas! (May your days be jolly. Merry Christmas!)"

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in Spanish? “Feliz Navidad!” Here are some messages to send to your Hispanic friends to wish them happy holidays.

“Te deseo una Feliz Navidad, mucho éxito y los mejores augurios para el año 2023. (I wish you a Merry Christmas, lots of success and the best satisfaction for this year 2023)”

"Me gustaría desearte a ti y a toda tu familia una Feliz Navidad y un próspero año nuevo. (I would like to wish you and all your family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year)""Te deseo unas felices Navidades y un año 2023 cargado de salud y prosperidad. (I wish you happy holidays, good health and prosperity for this New Year 2023)"