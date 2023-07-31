Mercato Mercato - LIVE: imminent arrival of Dembélé at PSG!

Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé will join PSG by the end of the week.

It is probably, and once again, the soap opera of the summer. Kylian Mbappé announced that he would not exercise his option for an additional year with PSG, therefore wishing to leave at the end of the 2024 season. mercatos, started again, even if the 2018 world champion explained that he was "very happy" in Paris and that he wanted to do this last season in the capital.

Problem: Paris does not want to see "the best player in the world leave for free" next year when his contract ends, as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has already explained. He could therefore force the Frenchman to leave this summer. The break between the player and the club of the capital therefore seems consumed: Kylian Mbappé was excluded from the PSG tour in Japan in July and the club said it was ready to accept the offer of 300 million euros from the club Saudi Al-Hilal. An offer that does not seem relevant for the attacker. While Real are playing for time and hoping for the deal of the century, a loan or even a 2023-2024 season for Mbappé on the bench is being talked about.