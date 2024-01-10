Men's handball Euro 2024: what date for the next match? The groups and schedule of the Blues

After their perfect start, the Blues now have an appointment with Switzerland.

Perfect start for the French men's handball team. Opposed to North Macedonia, the Blues delivered a serious and diligent match, winning by 10 goals, 39-29. A very important result in view of the main round in a few days. “It was important to enter this group with two points against the team which had the fewest references on the international scene. It’s an opening match which is never easy. It showed in the game , with phases where we had too much waste for my taste but when we see the overall performance, it's good. It's also good to have been able to give playing time to everyone, that everyone was able to get into their Euro. We end up with a performance, certainly in need of improvement, but which remains very accomplished" explained Guillaume Gille after the meeting.

Next meeting for the Blues, Switzerland on January 14. The Swiss had the difficult task of facing Germany, host country of this Euro in the indescribable jubilation of the Fortuna Düsseldorf stadium (53,586 spectators). Without any big surprise, the Germans dominated their first meeting by achieving a fairly remarkable defensive performance with only 14 goals conceded thanks to their star goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, (61% saves, 14 saves) for 27 scored.

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

