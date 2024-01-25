Men's handball Euro 2024: what date for the final?

In the event of a victory against Sweden, the Blues will play a new European final.

The Blues face Sweden this Friday January 26 in the semi-final of the European handball championships. Undefeated since the start of the competition despite a slight concern against Switzerland during the first round, the French team is favorite against the Swedes who still remain the title holders.

In the event of victory, France will face the winner of the second semi-final of this European championship between Germany, host country of this competition which can say a big thank you to the Blues for their qualification and Denmark which seems to be largely favorite in this confrontation despite a defeat against Slovenia in the last match of the main round. The final is scheduled for this Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

January 26: France – Sweden at 5:45 p.m.

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: