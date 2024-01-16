Men's handball Euro 2024: the Blues' schedule for the main round

By beating Germany on Tuesday evening, France begins the main round with plenty of points.

The French handball team qualified for the main round of the men's Euro by winning in style on Monday evening against Germany, host country of the competition. An important victory which allows the Blues to refuel before the start of this main round and the semi-finals. Four matches now await the band at Nikola Karabatic with Croatia, Iceland, Austria and Hungary.

The first match against an old acquaintance will be eagerly awaited with Croatian supporters present in droves. "Of course it's going to be very difficult, we've seen that they have a lot of supporters, it's going to be very heated but in a Euro there are no easy matches, it's still going to be a fight. We have four matches , so many fights to hope to enter the last four” explained Nikola Karabatic.

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: