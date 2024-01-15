Men's handball Euro 2024: the Blues qualified for the main round if...

The Blues face Germany this Tuesday and hope to qualify for the main round.

Match day for the Blues at the men's handball Euro and what a match! After largely dominating North Macedonia and then falling to the ground against Switzerland, the Blues finished this first round against the host country, Germany. In a stadium totally committed to the German cause, the French will have to demonstrate extreme solidity to avoid sinking and putting themselves in danger.

Several scenarios exist before this meeting. If the Blues win, the Blues are qualified for the main round and even finish in first place in the group. In the event of a draw, France will be second in the group and could be in difficulty in the main round. In the event of a defeat, Switzerland would have to not beat North Macedonia at the same time, or else it would have to win while keeping a general goal difference lower than that of the French. The latter have some margin since the differential is currently 23 in their favor (10 against -13).

January 16: France – Germany

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

Group A:

Group B:

Group C:

Group D:

Group E:

Group F:

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: