Men's handball Euro 2024: ranking and calendar, the Blues qualified for the semi-final if...

The French team opened the doors to the semi-finals of the Euro handball championship.

All is well in the best of all possible worlds for the French handball team. While the Blues face Austria this Monday, January 22, qualification for the semi-finals is almost complete for Guillaume Gille's gang. Despite the hiccup against Switzerland during the second match, the French team is undefeated in this Euro and therefore has its destiny in its hands. To reach the semi-finals this Monday, there are not many scenarios, you must either:

Group I

Group II

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: