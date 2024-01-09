Men's Handball Euro 2024: here we go! The groups and schedule of the Blues

Euro handball kick-off this Wednesday January 10 with the first match between France and North Macedonia.

The French handball team is aiming for a new European title starting this Wednesday near Düsseldorf in Germany. Olympic champion and reigning vice world champion, France is obviously one of the big favorites for this Euro 2024. However, it has already been 10 years since the Blues have obtained a European champion title, the last dating from 2014 after those acquired in 2006 and 2010. A real anomaly in the French handball landscape.

For their debut in the competition, Guillaume Gille's Blues face North Macedonia. An opponent who has always succeeded for the French with four victories in four confrontations. But launching a competition is never something obvious and for Érick Mathé, it will be necessary to manage this start well as he explained on the FFH website. "It's always important to enter a competition with bite, because often during the first match, the level tends to level out between the teams. There is a lot of desire, sometimes stress, and above all freshness (...) Although North Macedonia has limited rotations, this team still has a fierce desire to represent its country well. It puts a lot of commitment and aggressiveness into it."

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: