Men's handball Euro 2024: France in danger against Germany, what date for the next match?

After the draw against Switzerland, the Blues must now react against the host country.

After a perfectly managed first match against North Macedonia, the Blues did not go far from the penalty against Switzerland during the 2nd match of the men's Euro handball, conceding a draw 26-26 this Sunday, January 14 .

Overall messy, Guillaume Gille's men came up against Swiss goalkeeper Nikola Portner (10/34) even though they were up to 4 goals ahead 20 minutes from the end of the match. If qualification for the main round should still be assured, the next match against Germany could deprive the Blues of a decisive first group place. "We could have won this match and not having done so was a bit of a blow to morale. Switzerland also played very well, we had difficulty connecting Andy Schmid with his pivots. And in attack, we were below our standards: below 30 goals, that hasn't happened to us for a long time" analyzed Ludovic Fabregas after the match.

January 16: France – Germany

As usual, beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire competition while the TFX group will broadcast a few matches such as France - Germany on January 16.

The men's handball Euro takes place from January 10 to 28.

The European Handball Championship takes place in Germany. It will be the first, since the competition format expanded to 24 nations, to be contested in a single country. Six cities will help host the event: Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim and Munich are the sites for the preliminary round, and Hamburg and Cologne are the destinations for the main round.

For this Euro in Germany, Guillaume Gille has selected a group of 20 players: